Farfetch teams up with Coupang’s R.Lux to increase reach in South Korea

Farfetch has unveiled a new partnership with R.Lux, an app also owned by the luxury e-tailer’s parent company Coupang. Through the collaboration, Farfetch intends to deepen its reach within South Korea’s luxury market and allow its own partners to gain “immediate access to millions of already-engaged customers”.

R.Lux, described as Coupang’s luxury vertical service, will now offer a selection of luxury products and categories, spanning womenswear, menswear, shoes, bags, watches and fine jewellery. Brands will range from established names, like Dolce&Gabbana, to emerging designers.

Farfetch said that through the partnership, it will leverage the local operational network of R.Lux, and as a result provide free shipping and faster delivery to South Korean customers.

In a release, Stephen Eggleston, chief commercial officer at Farfetch, said: “We are thrilled to offer our partners – both brands and boutiques – a tremendous opportunity. This unique gateway will significantly expand their access to the high-spending South Korean luxury market. Together, we will continue to offer the widest selection of products, including unique items customers can't find anywhere else.”

Following its acquisition of the British e-commerce site in early 2024, Coupang said Farfetch would take a backseat while it pursued a larger market share of its home country South Korea and Taiwan. In the meantime, Farfetch has enacted a renewed focus on its core marketplace business, which has seen the shuttering of its Platform Solutions service and the bankruptcy of its Italian subsidiary, New Guards Group.