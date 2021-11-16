Farfetch to ban selling angora wool

An announcement by animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has declared that British multibrand e-tailer, Farfetch is to stop selling angora wool by April 2022. The move follows growing pressure from the organisation, including the disruption of shareholder meetings, an appeal from over 100,000 supporters and support from actress Sadie Frost.

Previously, Farfetch banned fur sales after contact from the group but continued to sell the wool, which is acquired from live rabbits.

“From high end to the high street, today’s retailers embrace fashion that leaves gentle rabbits in peace,” said PETA director of corporate projects, Yvonne Taylor. “PETA is celebrating this progressive decision by Farfetch, which will spare countless animals abuse.”

Farfetch joins a growing number of designer brands in the decision to cut angora from its supply, including the likes of Gucci, Diane von Furstenberg, Calvin Klein, Roland Mouret, Tommy Hilfiger and Stella McCartney. Each label heard directly from Peta and its international entities.