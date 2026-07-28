Farm Rio adopts Inspectorio platform for global supply chain compliance

Brazilian fashion brand Farm Rio will run its inspections, laboratory testing and product traceability through the supply chain platform of US software company Inspectorio, the two companies said in a joint announcement. The rollout covers the brand's retail markets in France, Italy, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

Farm Rio is taking three of the platform's modules: quality risk management, which standardises inspection scheduling and reporting across markets; lab test management, which centralises test requests and results in an audit-ready format; and traceability and transparency, which automates document collection, validation and real-time translation. The brand says the lab testing module should shorten the time it takes to bring new styles to international markets.

The stated driver is compliance. Inspectorio says the platform will let Farm Rio automate its response to rules on forced labour, corporate sustainability reporting and supply chain due diligence in the US and Europe, replacing what its chief executive officer, Chirag Patel, described as fragmented, market-by-market operations with a single digital system.

"As we grow, Inspectorio provides us with the platform and regulatory expertise to fully digitize our operations," said Alexandra Brito, head of quality at Farm Rio, adding that the brand can now scale its international business with confidence that its supply chain meets the standards of the markets it serves.

Compliance deadlines in the US and Europe

The regulatory picture the announcement points to is moving in two directions. The EU's forced labour regulation, in force since December 2024, bars products made with forced labour from the single market from December 14, 2027, and the European Commission published its implementation guidelines and opened a supplier risk database in June 2026. In the US, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act has since 2022 placed the burden on importers to show that goods linked to the Xinjiang region were not made with forced labour, with cotton among the enforcement priorities.

Reporting and due diligence rules, by contrast, have been loosened. The EU's Omnibus I directive, in force since March 2026, narrowed the scope of both the corporate sustainability reporting directive and the corporate sustainability due diligence directive and delayed their application, leaving product-level import bans as the nearer-term pressure on apparel brands. Inspectorio's own 2026 State of Supply Chain Report found 52 percent of retail supply chain leaders naming regulatory change as a top focus this year, while 62 percent of those already using AI cited a reduced manual workload.

Farm Rio's position inside Azzas 2154

The investment lands while the brand's ownership is under review. Azzas 2154, the largest fashion retail group in Latin America and the product of the 2024 merger of Arezzo&Co and Grupo Soma, told the market on June 19 that it had hired Morgan Stanley to assess strategic alternatives for Farm Rio, saying it wanted to unlock the asset's value while stressing that no decision, formal offer or structure had been settled. FashionUnited has reported that a US listing is among the options under discussion, according to newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Farm Rio accounts for roughly a quarter of group revenue and draws about 40 percent of its own sales from outside Brazil, making it the group's principal growth engine. Founded in 1997 by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos as a market stall in Rio de Janeiro, the brand now operates more than 135 stores in Brazil and 17 boutiques across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Mexico, alongside more than 2,000 wholesale accounts including Le Bon Marché, Selfridges, Liberty and Bloomingdale's.

The compliance work builds on disclosure the brand already makes, as a Sedex member that has its tier one suppliers audited to the SMETA standard and publishes that supplier list through Open Supply Hub. For Inspectorio, which counts Brazilian retailer Lojas Renner and US chain Dick's Sporting Goods among its customers, the deal follows a growth investment from Apax Digital announced on July 16.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.