Farm Rio: Sale or IPO?

Valued at one billion dollars, Farm Rio, owned by Azzas 2154, surpasses its parent company, which is currently valued at 3.8 billion reais. The Rio de Janeiro-based brand, famous for its colourful prints and elegant casualness, accounts for approximately 40 percent of the group's revenue.

As previously reported, the Azzas group hired Morgan Stanley for a potential sale, which subsequently led to a rise in the group's shares. However, according to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, an initial public offering (IPO) for the brand is now being considered in the US.

Azzas 2154 has also hired the law firms Mattos Filho and Pinheiro Neto for legal advice while internal discussions are ongoing. However, in either case (a sale or an IPO), the newspaper reports that the brand would need to become independent. This would happen through a process known in corporate finance as a “carve-out”, or a partial spin-off.

So far, Azzas 2154 has not disclosed any material information, except for the announcement on June 19. The statement confirmed it had hired the foreign bank to evaluate strategies involving the brand's assets.

It is worth noting that Farm Rio expanded internationally when it launched in New York in 2019. Since then, Farm, as it is known inside of Brazil, has established a presence in 18 countries, showing double-digit annual growth and high profitability. Colloquially, Farm Rio can be considered the “jewel in the crown” of the Azzas group.