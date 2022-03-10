Fashinnovation launches directory for ethical and sustainable brands

Global platform Fashinnovation has launched a new online Brand Directory developed to support ethical, sustainable and innovative brands.

The company, which hosts regular industry panels and events, will be centering on those that are looking to bring “change to the world”.

Brands featured in the directory will have access to Fashinnovation’s expansive network of CEO and founders, as well as gaining contacts with customers, retailers and distributors.

The initiative hopes to provide brands with the opportunity to globally expand and reach international markets, also providing their founders with the chance to participate in Fashinnovation promotional activities.

“As we've always said, for us fashion is community. Our Brand Directory is another way for us to contribute to the fashion and design world, bringing ethical brands into the global market,” said Marcelo and Jordana Guimaraes, founders of the organisation, in a release.

The statement continued: “These brands share our values of innovation, sustainability, diversity/inclusion, and entrepreneurship, and for this, we're sure their growth through the Directory will surely generate positive change, globally.”

Brands can be found through easy search options and are grouped into a number of categories, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and beachwear.