Fashion brand Mexx returns to DACH market

Mexx is returning to the DACH market under a new sales agency.

The Dutch fashion brand is back in the German market. The Brandatory agency in Munich is responsible for distribution in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The spring/summer season also marks a reorientation of the brand under the concept of a “Casual Casual Attitude”. The spring/summer 2027 collection features fluid transitions between business and leisure, including unstructured blazers, modern barrel-leg trousers, airy linen fabrics and versatile denim styles. The brand's colour palette will now revolve around black and off-white, as well as indigo blue, reflecting the balance between tailoring and relaxed silhouettes.

“After more than 40 years in the international fashion market, Mexx is opening a new chapter. The brand is realigning itself with a clear identity, a minimalist design language and an attitude that could hardly be more contemporary,” read a statement on Monday.

Following its acquisition by the Dutch company RNF Holding in 2017, the Mexx brand has been in comeback mode for years. Almost two years ago, RNF Group was acquired by the fellow Dutch company HVEG Group.

The Mexx headquarters in the Netherlands. Credits: Mexx / Brandatory.