Fashion brands reaffirm support for Pakistan Accord for factory safety

Consultations between over 100 brands, retailers and trade union representatives have led to an extension of the Pakistan Accord, a country-specific agreement within the International Accord. With the new signature, the fashion companies confirm their joint commitment to improved labour and safety standards in the Pakistani supply chain.

The extension, effective retroactively from January 1, 2026, underscores the signatories' continued commitment to structural measures ensuring worker safety. These measures include independent factory inspections; safety training; a complaints mechanism for employees; and concrete safety remediation in Pakistani textile and garment factories.

Signatories include Bestseller, H&M Group, Inditex (Zara), PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger) and C&A, brands that have previously publicly expressed their support for the programme.

The renewed Pakistan Accord runs until December 31, 2026, and will then be automatically extended until December 31, 2029, in line with the broader framework agreements of the International Accord.

The International Accord was established in Bangladesh in 2013 following the Rana Plaza factory disaster. It has since served as a legally binding partnership between brands and trade unions to enforce structural factory safety in the global apparel industry. The Pakistan Accord falls within the same framework and officially came into effect on January 1, 2023.