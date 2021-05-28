Fashion buses to make up for the 30 percent dip in customer footfall in Dubai

Telal Gents Fashion decided to bring to life the old saying with a twist: If the customer doesn’t go to the store, the store will go to the customer. With this premise, the Dubai-based fashion retailer launched a special fleet of buses fitted out to resemble one of their stores.

“We noticed a 30 percent dip in customer footfall during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and a reluctance from people to go outside for non-essential goods,” said Hassan Thurabi, a director at Telal, as reportd by ‘Arab News’.

The main idea was bringing the best experience to their customers, in a way that was innovative yet relatable. So Telal Gents Fashion built an actual fleet of buses, decorated to resemble their physical stores, to offer a similar selection of products to what is available online and in their stores. Customers can order a shopping session and the bus will drive directly to them.

“We had to find a solution to the situation fast, so we invented a platform to support the new needs of our customers and brought our services to our customers’ doorsteps at the click of a button. (It) is one of the company’s most successful projects, boosting our sales by over 50 percent as well as enhancing our customer satisfaction and experience,” he added.

Founded in 1987 by the Telal family, the company currently has 32 outlets throughout the Middle East and its own footwear factory in Italy. The bus campaign, which kicked off on Feb. 10, 2020, also saw the company awarded a Guinness World Record for the Largest Mobile Clothing Store.