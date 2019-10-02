Fashion.com domain to be sold at auction

One of the most highly sought-after website domains, “fashion.com,” will be sold at auction later this October.

“With the worldwide race in online fashion, I would expect fashion.com to attract a lot of interest from giant retailers and well-known brands, along with successful smaller players and new entrants looking for a competitive edge,” said Karine Kugler, CEO of The Three Marketers, a marketing firm that focuses on Search Engine Optimization and media marketing, in a statement. Kugler suggests that this could be a domain that leads to some of the highest prices in an auction. “Fashion.com is a rare one: iconic, highly memorable and easily searched. It should generate strong sales numbers while saving its buyer millions in sales and marketing costs.”

In the past 25 years, a number of companies and individuals have made cash offers to buy the domain, according to the international business advisor who represents the fashion.com’s three owners, Peter Johnston.

“The owners of fashion.com have decided that a formal bidding process is the best way to systematically and fairly address interest from so many parties around the globe,” Johnston said in a statement.

The auction for the domain will incorporate both private bidding, which begins on Oct. 24, and a public auction, which is scheduled to open on Nov. 21. Registration for bidding opens on Oct. 10.