Fashion Council Germany initiates new education platform “re.FASHION ACADEMY”

Fashion Council Germany launches the new education platform re. FASHION ACADEMY, which as of today can be found online. As the leading advocacy group for fashion in Germany, Fashion Council Germany is launching a groundbreaking project that will change the educational landscape of the industry.

The re.FASHION ACADEMY will provide a wide range of educational opportunities, both physical and digital, to meet the needs of the modern fashion industry. Starting with webinars - live and on demand -, seminars and master classes, the platform will be gradually expanded to also offer coaching, e-learning and podcasts from the beginning of 2024. This allows the participants to benefit flexibly and at any time from the latest findings and developments in the fashion industry.

"With the introduction of the re.FASHION ACADEMY, we are setting a milestone in the fashion industry," says Scott Lipinski, CEO of Fashion Council Germany. "Our vision is to create an educational platform that appeals to designers and established brands alike and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and realise innovative ideas. We will start with a first offer of exciting educational formats, which we will expand with new courses, partners and experts."

Fashion Council Germany attaches great importance to the fact that the platform not only imparts theoretical knowledge, but is also designed to be practical and future-oriented. Experts from various areas of the fashion industry are invited as lecturers to pass on their know-how and experience and to give the participants a holistic insight into the industry. In a further stage of development of the Academy, there will also be coaching offers with which designers and brands can reposition themselves in intensive 1:1 consulting sessions.

"We will start with a physical offer in Berlin and very quickly Mannheim, but the re.FASHION ACADEMY will not only take place at one or two physical locations, but in the medium term will be available throughout Germany and later even throughout Europe. This will increase access to high-quality education in of the fashion industry for interested people from all regions. With our European network, we have access to an incredibly wide range of knowledge,” says Scott Lipinski.

A special highlight of the re.FASHION ACADEMY are the tailor-made educational packages for established brands. Large companies have the opportunity to receive customised course content and training programs specifically tailored to their needs and challenges. Companies can contact the Academy and describe their education needs. The Academy team will then put together a customised programme. The platform thus offers solutions to strengthen the competitiveness of companies and to optimally promote their employees.

Members of Fashion Council Germany also benefit from numerous advantages at the re.FASHION ACADEMY. Talents in FCG support programmes receive generous credits to continue their education and professionalisation over several years. In this way, FCG wants to encourage its members and supported talents to promote lifelong learning and advance their professional development - but above all to make a sustainable contribution to the long overdue structural change of the industry.

Interested parties can now find out more on the re.FASHION ACADEMY website, register and benefit from the wide range of educational opportunities. The first courses will take place in late autumn/winter 2023. Participants are informed about the expansion of the education offers via newsletters.

Fashion Council Germany invites the entire fashion industry to embark on this exciting journey into the future of fashion education together.

