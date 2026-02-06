Fashion defies storm Chandra with sales up 5.28%

The UK retail sector showed remarkable resilience this week, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales rising by +3.51%. This growth is particularly impressive given the severe disruption caused by Storm Chandra, which battered the country with intense rain, strong winds, and heavy snowfall. While the extreme weather kept many shoppers at home, the fashion sector emerged as the primary engine of growth, successfully navigating both physical and digital challenges.

Fashion total LFLs climbed by +5.28%, marking a swift return to growth after a slight dip the previous week. This recovery was broad-based, with consumers engaging across all channels despite the hazardous conditions outside.

Store fashion sales rose by +3.85%, marking an impressive fifth consecutive positive week since the start of 2026. This consistent in-store performance is notable because it occurred while overall footfall fell by -3.5%. High streets saw the sharpest decline in traffic (-4.7%), followed by shopping centres (-3.0%) and retail parks (-1.5%). The data suggests that those who did brave the storm were "mission shoppers" with a high intent to purchase, specifically targeting apparel.

Meanwhile, non-store fashion sales surged by +6.26%, bouncing back from last week’s decline. As Storm Chandra made physical travel difficult, many consumers pivoted to online browsing to secure the latest collections. This digital rebound helped drive total non-store LFL sales to a +2.38% increase, successfully offsetting a negative base from the previous year.

Overall, the week highlights a "weather-proof" demand for fashion. While Storm Chandra successfully dampened foot traffic, it failed to cool consumer appetite for the category. With five straight weeks of positive in-store results, the fashion sector continues to provide a sturdy foundation for the UK's 2026 retail performance.