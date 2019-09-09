Fashion digital print technology Kornit Digital attracts new investment

New York - Atria Investments LLC announced over the weekend it has bought 24,232 shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT), valued at approximately 251,000 dollars.

Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06 percent of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing, having increased its position in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the U.S. market regulator.

Another hedge fund, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, has also boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.4 percent recently. It now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth 42,000 dollars after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about 54,000 dollars.

Notably, 92.81 percent of Kornit Digital’s stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28 dollars.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on August, 6. The company reported 0.08 dollars earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.09 dollars. The company reported revenues of 43.89 million dollars during the quarter, circa 2 million dollars short from analysts’ consensus expectation.

On the upside, the company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3 percent compared to the same quarter last year.