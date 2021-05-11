Fashion District shortlists ten tech start-ups for Manufacturing Futures 2021

The Fashion District, in collaboration with The Fashion Innovation Agency from London College of Fashion, UAL, has announced ten start-ups that “could change the face of fashion manufacturing” as part of its innovation challenge prize.

The Manufacturing Futures 2021 calls upon fashion and tech companies to introduce new tech solutions for the industry’s challenges and drive future growth in the fashion industry. It is focused on start-ups that are developing propositions for new materials, manufacturing processes, waste management, supply chain and logistics, transparency & traceability, end-of-use and the circular economy.

The ten shortlisted start-ups include alternatives for leather, technology that enables companies to address sustainability, microbial weaving, biodegradable fibres, innovations to degrade dyes in wastewater and machinery and software to make custom-fit clothing.

The winner will receive a cash prize of 15,000 pounds, sponsored by the Institution of Engineering and Technology in celebration of its 150th anniversary in May, alongside a one-year lab membership for rapid prototyping and experimentation, provided by The Mills Fabrica.

In addition, IBM will provide bespoke business support that utilises design thinking to produce an action plan, and Common Objective will offer a 12-month business membership with global connections, premium intelligence and training courses in sustainable fashion and manufacturing.

Helen Lax, director of Fashion District, said in a statement: “Manufacturing Futures 2021 has unearthed some truly cutting edge start-ups that are applying technology and science to tackle the urgent environmental needs of the fashion industry. We have a real opportunity to collaborate, both within the industry and with other sectors, to bring on the brightest and most impactful innovations to reshape the industry.”

Before pitching to the judges at an industry and investor supper in September 2021, the ten finalists will receive constructive feedback from high-level industry experts who will act as ‘Critical Friends’, in the areas of fashion manufacturing, strategy, investment, IP and sustainability. ‘Critical Friends’ include representatives from H&M Foundation, Fashion For Good, Make it British, UKFT, Supply Compass, Innovate UK, ReLondon, the University of Cambridge Centre for Sustainability, Lewis Silkin, and Making for Change.

