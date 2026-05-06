Fashion-Enter Ltd receives King’s Award for Enterprise in sustainable development

Fashion-Enter Ltd (FEL), a British clothing manufacturer and the organiser of Leicester Made & Regions, has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise 2026 in the Sustainable Development category.

The award recognises the organisation’s efforts in sustainability integration within fashion manufacturing and education, specifically in the implementation of technology and the endorsement of ‘Made in the UK’ production.

FEL follows an “ethical” micro-factory model that prioritises low-volume and “environmentally-conscious production”, initiated alongside apprenticeship programmes and garment repair and repurposing initiatives.

The Royal accolade is approved by His Majesty The King following recommendation by the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and includes an invite to a Royal reception, where FEL will be presented with the award by a Lord-Lieutenant. The company will also be entitled to use the King’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

In a statement, Jenny Holloway, CEO of FEL, expressed how proud she was of the team for their hard work and passion. “The King’s Award is a testament to our collective effort to push boundaries and build a sustainable, forward-thinking company that is relevant to today’s dynamic fashion environment,” she added.

Much of FEL’s efforts in recent years have been centred around reviving the reputation of manufacturing hubs like Leicester, where “overinflated” allegations of exploitative practices have caused widespread impact on the livelihoods of factories and workers.

Now, FEL has bolstered efforts to motivate and urge British brands to commit to ordering from such factories in a push for localisation and onshoring, which has gained traction due to complications surrounding international supply chains.