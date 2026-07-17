Fashion extends growth to four weeks as in-store sales power ahead

UK fashion recorded a fourth consecutive week of growth, driven once again by a strong in-store performance, according to the latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker. Fashion total like-for-like (LFL) sales rose +5.28%, though against a slightly negative -0.66% base a year earlier — meaning the headline was measured against a broadly flat comparison.

Store fashion was the clear engine, up +9.32% against a near-flat +0.21% base. It was the second week running that the in-store channel led the category, and rising sales came even as high street footfall fell — a sign of stronger conversion and spend among the shoppers who did visit.

Online fashion, by contrast, cooled sharply, edging up just +0.67% against a +7.11% base. After several weeks in which online carried the category, the channel has now flattened, leaving stores to sustain the run of growth.

The wider high street also posted a fourth straight week of growth, with total LFL sales up +6.37% from a +1.47% base. Total store sales rose +4.71% against a negative -1.68% base, while total non-store sales grew +3.13% despite lapping a demanding +14.06% comparison.

Springboard footfall slipped -1.2% overall, dragged by the high street at -3.3%, while shopping centres were flat and retail parks rose +2.0%. The gap between softer footfall and rising store sales points to shoppers spending more per visit.

The dominant weather story was the third heatwave of the year, with prolonged hot, dry conditions across England and Wales. With stores now driving the category and online flat, the four-week run rests on a clear return of in-store demand.