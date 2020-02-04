Fashion for Good announces 9 participants of its first South Asia accelerator program

Alt Mat, Block Texx, Descatuk, Indra Water, Infinichains, JSP, PurFi, Sasmira and Textile Genesis. These are the nine start-ups selected for Fashion for Good’s first innovation programme focused on South Asia, which will take them on a nine-month journey including mentoring, coaching and support from Fashion for Good and its partners. Additionally, the start-ups will receive support from Indian manufacturers Arvind and Welspun to test the viability of their ideas to make the fashion industry more sustainable.

Altmat produces fiber from agricultural waste such as hemp and banana sourced directly from farmers. Blocktexx recovers polyester and cellulose from textiles and clothing, looking to turn textile waste into a resource. Indra Water developed a fully automated treatment for waste waste. Infinichans offers end-to-end track and trace solution using blockchain, AI and Cloud Computing to help brands and manufacturers to digitise sustainability practices. JSP Enviro developed a self-sustaining waste-water treatment. Purfi brings pre-consumer textile waste to virgin quality fibers. Sasmira developed a supercritical CO2 dyeing technology, allowing textiles to be dyed without any chemicals. Last but not least, Textile Genesis is a blockchain traceability system focusing on sustainable fibers.

Commenting on the launch of the regional program in South Asia, Fashion for Good’s Managing Director Katrin Ley said in a statement: “With the launch of our regional Programme in South Asia we strengthen our network and position us to better serve local manufacturers, key supply chain actors, brands and innovators. By connecting them to our global network and leading players in the fashion ecosystem, we help the innovators’ solutions and technologies reach scale.”

”The platform provides a pool of incredible talent that we can tap into and implement in our own on-going efforts to move our supply chain towards circularity, and we are pleased to support the Program and lead the way in sustainability”, Welspun’s Joint Managing Director, Dipali Goenka, wrote in a statement.