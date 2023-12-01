Fashion for Good introduces toolkit tackling waste in India

Sustainable fashion platform Fashion for Good has released a new toolkit that looks to tackle the problem of textile waste in India through insights, assessments and guidance that hope to advance recycling in the region.

The ‘Sorting for Circularity’ toolkit was unveiled during the organisation’s Reimagining Textile Waste conference, currently taking place in New Delhi, India, where key stakeholders in the textile ecosystem and international innovators have come together to discuss the topic.

Speaking on the launch, Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good, said the toolkit was a “milestone” in its journey, adding: “We have mapped the textile waste landscape, unpacking the huge potential, as well as the roadblocks and commercial opportunities in India’s textile waste industry.

“We are excited to move beyond rhetoric with this powerful coalition of partners and translate our findings into a roadmap for concrete actions.”

Among announcements at the conference was also that of the new Re-START Alliance (Recover by Sourcing, Tracing and Advancing Recycled Technologies), freshly established by Fashion for Good, Laudes Foundation, IDH and Canopy.

Officially set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, the coalition will set about on a mission to take learnings from the project to scale by developing a formal textile waste supply chain and infrastructure to enable commercialisation.