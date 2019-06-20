Fashion for Good launches startup accelerator program for India and Sri Lanka

Fashion for Good, the global initiative to make the fashion industry more sustainable, is expanding to South Asia. The organization is launching a dedicated innovation program to scale startups from India and Sri Lanka with the potential to disrupt the fashion supply chain.

The organization founded in 2017 by the C&A Foundation is particularly interested in companies working on key areas such as raw materials, dyeing and finishing, manufacturing, retail, end-of-use and transparency & traceability.

Selected companies will get the chance to showcase their work at the next Mercedes Benz Sri Lanka Fashion Week, to be held on November 24. They will also be provided with mentoring, coaching and funding opportunities, as well as access to Fashion for Good’s network of global partners, which includes big players like Adidas, Kering and PVH Corp. Those interested in applying can obtain more information about the program on Fashion for Good’s website.

Commenting on the decision to launch a startup accelerator program in the region, Fashion for Good said on its website: “South Asia is a global leader in manufacturing and one of the largest consumer markets for fashion. The rapidly growing region represents significant opportunities to create value and impact both socially and environmentally.”

The organization will also be hosting an Innovation Day leading up to the program, in which ten of the top innovators will be selected to pitch their ideas to industry leaders from the region.

This isn’t Fashion for Good’s first endeavor in the region, however. The organization has already partnered with Hong Kong-based tech incubator The Mills Fabrica as well with India’s Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF), an initiative from innovation platform Intellecap.