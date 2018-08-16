Fashion for Good launches toolkit on how to develop Cradle to Cradle denim

Fashion for Good, the global initiative to make the fashion industry more innovative and sustainable, is launching the world’s first toolkit on the product development of Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certified denim and materials. The guide includes lessons learned by fast fashion brand C&A while developing its C2C denim in collaboration with Fashion for Good, as well as a list of materials and ingredients which can help brands to obtain C2C Certification in apparel products. The toolkit is available for download on Fashion for Good’s website.

“This toolkit demonstrates that good fashion is possible today, and we hope that more manufacturers and brands will work towards circular products”, said Katrin Ley, Managing Director Fashion for Good, in a statement. The organization’s idea is to inspire and encourage more brands to produce truly circular products.

Photo: courtesy of Fashion for Good and C&A