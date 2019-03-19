Fashion for Good reveals fifth batch of companies joining its accelerator program

A new wave of companies looking to make fashion more sustainable has joined Fashion for Good’s Plug and Play Accelerator program, which provides them with a twelve-week curriculum including mentorship and business development opportunities from Fashion for Good’s corporate partners C&A, Adidas, Bestseller, Galeries Lafayette, Kering, Otto Group, PVH Corp, Stella McCartney, Target and Zalando.

Meet the newcomers:

Checkerspot, a technology platform using microbes found in nature to obtain molecules that allow them to create new materials. Its initial focus is on high performance polyurethanes and coatings made from biobased oils.

Dimpora, a Zürich-based company which invented a waterproof membrane material that can replace the hazardous per- and polyfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) frequently used in the clothing industry.

Farfarm, a startup which has created an artisanal rug from natural fibers coming from Agroforestry in Brazil. They educate agricultural families to plant natural fibres such as cotton, jute, ramie and dye-producing plants using agroforestry principles that mimic nature, doesn’t require chemical fertilizers, all while restoring biodiversity and keeping a standing forest. Its vision is to create products 100 percent from Agroforestry.

FastFeetGrinded wants to make footwear circular by collecting and recycling used shoes into new shoes, playground flooring and other components that can be used in the footwear manufacturing supply chain.

IndiDye, a company looking to reduce the environmental impact of dying in the textile industry. IndiDye uses ultrasonic technology to make sure plant-based dyes reach high levels of color fastness without the use of chemicals and reducing water consumption.

Monochain, a London-based business which has developed a blockchain platform to bring primary and resale markets together, enabling a circular economy and simultaneously combating counterfeit.

PondTextile has developed a 100 percent plant-based, biodegradable resin, which can be used to replace petroleum-derived polyester fiber or serve as glue/binder material.

Pure Waste Textiles mechanically recycles cotton waste from factories in India into premium fabrics and yarns. Their products are entirely made of recycled textile waste, sometimes combined with recycled polyester or viscose.

VeChain, another blockchain platform. This one enables retailers and manufacturers to collect, manage and share product data across the supply chain all the way to the end consumer, thus facilitating transparency throughout the product lifecycle.

Picture: courtesy of Fashion for Good