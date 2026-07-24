Fashion growth reaches five weeks as stores carry the category

UK fashion extended its run of growth to a fifth consecutive week, with in-store sales now carrying the category almost single-handedly, according to the latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker. Fashion total like-for-like (LFL) sales rose +3.31% against a positive +1.68% base a year earlier — genuine growth, if at a gentler pace than the recent peak.

Store fashion remained the engine, up +8.24% against a modest +1.36% base, leading the category for a third straight week. A recovery in high street footfall helped, giving physical stores more visitors to convert.

Online, however, has now turned negative. Non-store fashion fell -2.23% against a +7.16% base, completing a clear reversal: after double-digit online growth earlier in the summer, the channel has decelerated week by week and has now slipped into decline, leaving the category's growth narrowly based on stores.

Across the wider high street, total LFL sales rose +1.75%, a fifth straight week of growth from a +2.30% base. Total store sales grew +3.36% for a third consecutive week, while total non-store sales rose +1.52% — extending their own run to five weeks, though BDO noted the pace has slowed each week.

Springboard footfall increased +1.1% overall, led by the high street at +2.0% and retail parks at +0.7%, while shopping centres slipped -0.5%. The return of high street footfall aligns with the strength in store-based sales.

The UK's third heatwave of the summer brought very hot, dry conditions across England and Wales before easing late in the week. Fashion's five-week run remains intact, but with online in decline it now rests increasingly on the strength of physical stores.