Fashion ignites 2026 as New Year Sales grow 17%

The UK retail sector has kicked off 2026 with an explosive start, as total like-for-like (LFL) sales climbed by +7.86% this week. This robust performance is particularly significant as it was measured against a solid +18.54% base from the same period last year, marking a triumphant transition from the conclusion of 2025 into the new year.

The fashion sector was the undisputed star of the week, with total LFL sales ballooning by an extraordinary +17.00%. This represents the category's highest performance since July 2025 and its second positive outcome in the past five weeks. The surge was felt equally across all channels, as shoppers embraced both the convenience of digital browsing and the immediate gratification of in-store bargain hunting.

Non-store fashion sales soared by +17.84%, marking their third positive outcome in five weeks. This digital dominance held firm even as the UK faced a dramatic weather shift; after a settled end to December, a significant Arctic cold spell ushered in 2026 with widespread snow and ice. The sub-zero temperatures likely encouraged many to shop for winter essentials from the comfort of their homes.

However, physical stores were not left behind. Store fashion sales jumped by +16.56%, signifying a second consecutive week of growth. This in-store appetite was mirrored by a healthy +7.0% rise in overall footfall. The high street proved most popular, with foot traffic jumping by +8.1%, while retail parks and shopping centres saw respective increases of +6.0% and +5.7%.

With total store LFLs up +10.38% and non-store results rising by +7.90%, the New Year’s bank holiday period has provided a much-needed injection of momentum for the industry. For fashion retailers, this double-digit "ballooning" of sales offers a promising start to 2026, suggesting that despite the chilly start to the year, consumer appetite for apparel remains red hot.