Fashion industry calls on UK government to implement variable EPR fees

A new white paper by QSA Partners has outlined a call on the UK government to implement variable Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees to help drive sustainability and establish a circular economy in the UK fashion and textiles sector.

The report, which was backed by UKFT, BFC, the BRC and several fashion brands, looked to emphasise the urgency of such action, which it said would ensure that producers bear the cost of their products’ end-of-life treatment, rather than passing the burden onto communities.

QSA claimed that an EPR framework was needed “for the industry to increase recycling and the reuse of products and materials, whilst reducing unnecessary consumption and the harmful impacts of production”.

Its proposal comes as part of the Sandbox Project, which had been introduced by industry bodies last year as a means to pave the way for circular economy principles across supply chains.

Through this, the amalgamation of organisations set out on a mission to outline a new EPR system that hoped to give supply chain players incentives to ensure the reuse, refurbishment and resale of their clothing and textile products.

This latest report reinstates this mission, while further noting that the introduction of variable EPR fees would “channel funds to local operators who can process these products responsibly, preventing environmental harm”.

This also serves as a push for additional funding for the development of circular infrastructure, jobs and skills in the UK, QSA added.

In a release for the report, CEO of the BFC, Caroline Rush, said: "The fashion industry thrives on creativity and passion for change, so it’s only natural that the BFC was a key partner in the creation of the Fashion Sandbox.

“We fully support this work; our industry needs strong support from the government. As we face some of the most challenging market conditions in recent memory, we recognise our responsibility in driving a sustainable future, but the journey requires collective effort – we cannot do it alone."