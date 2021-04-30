Fashion influencers could soon earn directly from Instagram

Fashion influencers could soon earn directly from sales they recommend on Instagram as Facebook looks to rolling out new features for content creators.

The news was confirmed by founder Mark Zuckerberg during a live streaming on Instagram. In conversation with Adam Mosseri, head of the social network, Zuckerberg explained that content creators will be able to earn from promoting products on the app through a marketplace that will help connect brands with influencers.

In addition the social network will launch “creator shops” for the launch of e-commerce. The goal is to satisfy the “creative economy”, in which influencers, journalists and other figures earn directly from their fans on platforms such as Clubhouse, Patreon, Substack and YouTube.

“By fostering the meeting between brands and influencers, we can help smaller content creators, who can do an extraordinary job for brands, to earn more,” commented Mosseri.

The social media giant this week said advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2021 rose 46 percent to 25.44 billion dollars. Facebook said it will invest heavily in technical and product talent as well as consumer hardware.

Concerning the recent privacy changes implemented by Apple, Facebook Operating Chief Sheryl Sandberg said on an earnings call the company has been preparing for Apple’s new rule, reported the Wall Street Journal: “We’re rebuilding meaningful elements of our ad-tech so that our system continues to perform when we have access to less data in the future,” she said. “It’s also on us to keep making the case that personalized advertising is good for people and businesses, and to better explain how it works so that people realize that personalized ads are privacy protective.”