Fashion investor Bill Currie snaps up In The Style stake

In The Style has been valued at 105 million pounds after announcing its proposed admission to trading on AIM, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.

An investment firm led by serial fashion investor Bill Currie has snapped up a stake in fashion e-tailer In The Style.

According to London Stock Exchange filings, William Currie Investments has taken a 4.15 percent stake in the Manchester-based company.

Currie has previously invested in a number of retail giants, including THG, Boohoo and Asos.

Prior to leading the investment company, he was a former retail analyst for Barclays and Charterhouse Securities.

Another filing also revealed that Lombard Odier Asset Management had decreased its holding in the fast fashion business, from 21.09 percent to 19.82 percent.

In The Style debuted on London’s AIM market in March 2021, initially placing 5.5 million new ordinary shares and 25.5 million existing ordinary shares at a price of 200 pence apiece.

Currently it holds a market capitalisation of just above eight million pounds following a drop in its shares of over 80 percent this year.

In September, its CEO Sam Perkins, who was appointed the position late 2021, said the fast fashion retailer was making “solid progress” on its strategy to increase profitability and managing its cash position.

The company had further completed a restructuring of its marketing and technology departments “to increase operating efficiencies”.