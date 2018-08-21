Fashion Nova emerges as Instagram’s top-performing brand

Los Angeles-based fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova founded by Richard Saghian is creating waves through Instagram. In its recent research findings, InfluencerDB, a marketing software company that highlights the best performing brands and influencer marketing campaigns on Instagram, according to Quartzy, said that more number of visitors engage with Fashion Nova on Instagram than Zara, H&M, Revolve, Puma, Calvin Klein, LiketoKnow.it, and KKW Beauty.

Earlier, Google had termed Fashion Nova as one of the most searched fashion brands alongside Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Supreme and Chanel in 2017. InfluencerDB research pointed out that based on Fashion Nova’s social engagement, the fast-fashion brand scored 125 billion dollar earned media value (EMV) in the first five months of 2018, from 12,468 influencers who mentioned the brand, about 700 of which were paid. EMV is a measure equivalent to an investment a brand would make in traditional advertising channels. EMV is calculated through all the mentions, likes, and comments made by followers on the brand’s social media page.

Fashion Nova becomes most popular Instagram brand

Fashion Nova boats of 12.9 million Instagram followers. However, the brand offering fashionable, trendy, tight yet affordable clothes and promoted by curvaceous figures like Kylie Jenner, Cardi B or Blac Chyna, who also have a huge Instagram followings also runs brick-and-mortar stores. But what has paid off is Fashion Nova’s tactic of sharing customers’ selfies wearing their clothes and responding to each and every follower commenting on its Instagram posts or posting pictures tagging the brand name.