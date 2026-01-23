Fashion outpaces wider retail sales with third consecutive week of growth

The UK retail sector saw a slight contraction this week, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales dropping by -0.94%. While this figure sits against a challenging +8.60% base from the previous year, the data reveals a clear "tug-of-war" between physical and digital channels, with fashion retailers proving most resilient on the shop floor.

The fashion sector provided a rare bright spot in an otherwise muted week, recording its third consecutive positive outcome with total LFL growth of +0.44%. This steady performance was driven entirely by a surge in physical retail; store fashion sales grew by +3.38%, marking the category’s fourth straight week of positive growth. This suggests that despite a mild but unsettled and windy week, shoppers are increasingly opting to browse apparel in person, likely drawn by early-season transitions or mid-winter clearance events.

In contrast, the digital space faced headwinds. Total non-store LFL sales dipped by -2.83%, a sharp reversal from the double-digit growth seen during the same period last year. This pivot away from online shopping toward physical browsing was reflected in broader footfall trends, though the results remained highly fragmented.

While overall footfall decreased by -1.8%, high streets suffered the most with a -3.6% drop, and shopping centres saw a -1.3% decline. However, retail parks bucked the downward trend, recording a +1.7% increase in traffic. This suggests that the convenience and accessibility of retail parks—often housing large-format fashion outlets—continue to appeal to consumers who are braving frequent showers and windy conditions to shop in person.

As retailers navigate this "unsettled" January, the continued strength of in-store fashion sales offers a vital pillar of stability. With store-based apparel growth now entering its second month of momentum, the industry will be watching closely to see if this physical resurgence can eventually pull the wider sector back into the green.