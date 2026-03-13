Fashion powers to 2026 high, up 12% in week 10

UK retail is celebrating its most successful trading week of the year so far, as total like-for-like (LFL) sales jumped by a robust +9.85%. This significant recovery, measured against a challenging -7.43% base from the same week last year, was primarily fueled by an explosive performance in the fashion sector, which effectively countered persistent weather-driven challenges on the high street.

Fashion emerged as the undeniable engine of growth, with total LFL sales surging by +12.33%. This represents the category’s second-best performance since the start of 2026. The week was defined by a powerful narrative of digital dominance. Non-store fashion sales quite literally "rocketed," soaring by an exceptional +25.15%. This result is not only the best week of the year for the online channel but a dramatic leap from last year's performance, suggesting that consumers are locking in the latest seasonal looks from the comfort of their homes.

This digital boom was critical as the UK weather remained characteristically "unsettled." Interspersed with a few sunny spells, conditions were generally cool to cold, with frequent rainfall throughout the week. This dampened physical shopping appetite, causing overall footfall to decline by -2.7%. High streets suffered the most, with traffic down -5.5%, while shopping centres were essentially flat (-0.1%). Only retail parks managed a minor uptick of +0.4%.

Despite the poor weather keeping shoppers away, physical fashion outlets showed continued fortitude. Store fashion sales continued their resilient streak—having grown every single week this year—edging up by +4.51%.

With total store LFLs increasing by +2.73% and total non-store results rocketing +18.70%, the week provides a clear blueprint: while the physical store remains a vital foundation for fashion, it is a powerful digital acceleration that is currently driving record-breaking results in 2026.