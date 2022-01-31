Fashion rental platform Hurr steps into resale

Fashion rental platform Hurr has announced it is branching out to offer a resale service just a month after securing 5.4 million dollars in funding to fuel its expansion.

London-based Hurr, which until now has operated as a marketplace for users to lease and rent fashion items, announced on Instagram it will now allow shoppers to buy and sell products.

The company said: “What if we told you that you can hold onto your favourite rentals forever? That's right, our new feature, Keep It Forever, means you can now buy thousands of items on Hurr.

“If you see something you love make the lender a reasonable offer. If you agree a price, it’s all yours!”

The news comes after Hurr secured 5.4 million dollars in December through a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Octopus Ventures.

Hurr said at the time it would use the fresh capital to “rapidly” expand its operations, invest in its proprietary technology, elevate its focus on community, and expand its white-label portfolio.