Fashion Retail Academy expands to Scotland

London-based Fashion Retail Academy is expanding its reach to Scotland for the first time through Fuse, an exclusive partnership with St James Quarter and Edinburgh College to help boost the country’s retail industry.

Fuse, which is currently recruiting more than 450 retail jobs within St James Quarter, is bringing Fashion Retail Academy’s retail fashion, marketing and branding course to Edinburgh College this year. This marks the first time the retail education specialist has supported a venture outside of London.

Fashion Retail Academy awarded Ofsted Outstanding, is the quickest route to a career in fashion retail. The Academy in London offers a range of exclusive fashion and retail courses with unparalleled industry involvement to ensure students gain the skills and contacts needed to find employment.

Funding from St James Quarter has allowed Edinburgh College to work exclusively with Fashion Retail Academy to develop this brand-new programme, which they state will “jump start Scottish students with a passion for fashion into the world of retail”.

The course will incorporate a range of topics with a specific focus on the best ways to meet the needs of retailers, drawing on the most up-to-date research on the retail workforce and accounting for the acceleration of current trends brought about by the pandemic.

Once completed, all students will achieve an SCQF Level 5 qualification in Retail Fashion, Branding and Marketing and will be supported by St James Quarter to find work within the retail industry.

Rochelle Burgess, marketing director at St James Quarter, said in a statement: “This partnership has been years in the making and we’re delighted to finally bring this course to life and to Edinburgh for the first time. With all the leading brands coming to St James Quarter, there are lots of employment opportunities coming too – this is an incredible way to support our local graduates, nurture local talent and bring a globally recognised curriculum to our city.

“After a very challenging year, one of our key focuses is to boost the Scottish retail industry and help the next generation receive the opportunities and support they need to work within it. “Partnering with Edinburgh College and Fashion Retail Academy is a very exciting project for us and we’re looking forward to seeing how the students develop throughout the duration of the course.”

Calum Nicol, Fuse Manager, added: “At Fuse, we’re committed to providing a leading service for both employers and employees - helping to match recruits with the needs of employers. Our diverse and experienced team allows us to stay at the forefront of recruitment needs, with our in-depth knowledge of all sectors placing the most suitable candidates in the most suitable positions.

“After such a difficult period for these industries, Fus hopes to be a beacon of hope for those seeking employment and career opportunities at such a challenging time.”

St James Quarter, a new 1.7 million square foot development, is set to open the first phase of its retail, dining and leisure elements in spring of 2021.

Image: courtesy of St James Quarter