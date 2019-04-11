Fashion retailers see 37 percent YoY jump in mobile sales

New York – The last Optimove Retail Pulse reveals that fashion retailers globally saw a 37 percent year-on-year increase in mobile shopping (2017 vs 2018.)

In December 2018 alone, fashion merchants enjoyed a 55 percent YoY increase of mobile orders. Equally on the rise is are average order values for fashion merchants. To this point, Optimove's data shows that the highest average order values for fashion retailers is in September with a 127 dollars average vs December when the average value drops to 94 dollars.

"Competition in retail is only getting fiercer, and in this field, the idea of 'outperforming yourself' isn't enough. Without access to information about how a brand's KPIs compare to the industry as a whole, any performance assessment is incomplete," said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove.

"By facilitating this cross-industry benchmark platform, we are empowering retail marketers to make better strategic decisions and take action based on the comparative insight within the context of the entire industry. This has the power to up everyone's game," Yakuel added in declarations published by ‘BizReport’.