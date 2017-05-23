Fashion sales increase 4.9 percent at John Lewis

For the week to May 20, 2017, total sales at John Lewis were 76.3 million pounds (99 million dollars), up 1.1 percent on last year. The company said, fashion sales were up 4.9 percent, driven by customers buying casual clothing ahead of the anticipated warmer weather and summer holidays.

Sales of womenswear were up 7 percent and menswear grew by 6.3 percent, while sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure also increased 14.2 percent year on year driven by price matching a competitor's promotional event.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 0.8 percent year on year, while communications technology product sales were up 5.8 percent driven by demand for the new Samsung S8, Apple watches and the FitBit Alta. Home sales were down 2.2 percent year on year.

Picture:John Lewis website