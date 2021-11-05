Fashion Schools: Where to Explore Sustainable Fashion

As global leaders unite for the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the issue of sustainability has never been more present or important for companies, the general public and the future of the world. With this in mind, some fashion schools are adjusting accordingly to the movement of sustainability and are offering various courses for students to study and explore sustainable fashion.

View some of the following sustainable fashion courses below:

Accademia Costume & Moda

Rome-based fashion school Accademia Costume & Moda has a long tradition in educating professionals in the following areas: fashion, performing arts, communication and management.

This one-year master was created in partnership with designer Salvatore Ferragamo, sustainable leather producer Bonaudo and wholesaler Project Officina Creativa to educate students about the following topics: culture of fashion materials, design of professionalism, history of fashion, sociology of cultural processes and the type of materials.

Accademia del Lusso

Milan-based fashion and design school Accademia del Lusso focuses on the demands of the job market and helps those who wish to embark on a career with the big names in fashion, luxury, and high-end products.

This nine-month master was created in collaboration with the eCampus University to educate students about the following topics: computer-aided design (CAD) modelling techniques, consumer psychology, eco-fashion and new fashion technologies, fashion design and more.

Amsterdam Fashion Academy

The Amsterdam Fashion Academy is a boutique fashion school that focuses on entrepreneurship, research, digital transformation and individuality.

Students have the opportunity to complete one week in either Sustainable Pattern Cutting or Garment Construction, or they can complete the full two-week course where they will study both and learn the following skills to create their own garment: various sewing techniques and pattern cutting.

Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design

London-based fashion school Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design prepares students for a career in the fashion, media and luxury lifestyle industries.

This three-week short course was created in partnership with FutureLearn and it was designed for students who wish to learn about the following topics: sustainability issues in the fashion industry, sustainability developments within luxury fashion production/consumption and sustainability practices for luxury brands.

This three-week short course was created in partnership with FutureLearn and it was designed for students who wish to learn about the following topics: consumer behaviours and ethical and diversity issues in the fashion industry.

IFA Paris

Fashion school IFA Paris caters to every kind of fashion student, whether they are interested in fashion business or design.

This three-year BA is available online or on-campus in Paris and students will learn about the following topics: branding and communication, customer experience, sustainable sourcing commitment, textile processing and more.

L’Institut Français de la Mode (IFM)

Paris-based fashion school IFM is a higher education institution that is a center of expertise for the textiles, fashion and luxury industries.

This two-week seasonal course will provide students with the skills to understand the advantages of upcycling both in terms of creativity and sustainability/waste management.

This ten-week short online course was designed with the intention of teaching students the history and values of sustainable development and its importance in the fashion industry.

L’Institut Supérieur des Arts Appliqués (LISAA)

Paris-based fashion school LISAA trains students in fashion design, pattern making and textile design.

This two-year online master was designed for students who wish to become specialists in fashion and luxury management and they will learn about the following topics: circular economy, ethics, marketing, the fashion ecosystem, the client, the history of fashion, upcycling and more.

Milano Fashion Institute

Italian fashion school Milano Fashion Institute provides students with the specialist interdisciplinary skills they need to manage effectively all the fashion processes.

The master was created for students who wish to access the knowledge and skills to be able to determine and understand a sustainable system-product/service/process.

This four-week short course was designed for students who wish to learn about the following topics: fashion law, jewellery, new sustainable fashion and more.

Parsons School of Design

New York-based fashion school Parsons School of Design focuses on engaging its students in real-world learning and developing them as critical thinkers.

This six to nine-week course was developed for students who wish to learn about the following topics: new roles for fashion designers, putting sustainability into practice, slow and regenerative fashion and sustainable wardrobe practices.

Polimoda

Italian fashion school Polimoda was created to make a centre for excellence in fashion education.

This nine-month master was created for students who wish to learn about the following topics: brand management and fashion sustainability, fashion culture, the global economy and sustainable production.

This four-week seasonal course was designed for students who wish to focus on the following topics: corporate social responsibility, cause-related marketing, the business behind materials and their impact on the environment, technological innovation within the fashion industry, traceability in the supply chain and more.

Sustainable Fashion Academy

The Sustainable Fashion Academy are active participants in the global sustainable apparel movement and offer services and training that enable apparel professionals to address global sustainability issues.

This 11-week course was designed for textile and apparel professionals, retailers and brands working within the fashion, luxury, sport, outdoor and footwear industries so that they could have the skills to address sustainability challenges.

The Swedish School of Textiles - University of Borås

Fashion design school Swedish School of Textiles specialises in design labs and innovative research with sustainable practices being at the forefront of the university.

This two-year master focuses on how to deal with polymer materials and how they can be part of a circular economy, as a student in this programme you will take part in the university's leading research in resource recovery and textile technology.

University of the Arts London (UAL)

Fashion school UAL focuses on arts, design, fashion and the performing arts.

This one-week online short course was created to teach students about the following topics: textile fibre production, globalisation of fast fashion from a sustainability point of view and more.

This six-week free online course was created in partnership with fashion brand Kering and it was designed to teach students about the following topics: contextualising sustainability for a changing world, informed decision making, sourcing for luxury fashion and more.

University of East London

The University of East London is dedicated to supporting its students to develop the skills, emotional intelligence and creativity needed to thrive in a constantly changing world.

This three-year bachelor was developed with the intention of focusing on re-contextualising the process of design analysis, development and production in fashion education. Students will learn about the following topics: circular systems, ecosystems, production management, recycling, upcycling and more.

University of Leeds

The University of Leeds is one of the largest higher education institutions in the United Kingdom, known for its teaching and research.

This three-year bachelor will explore the business, consumer, cultural, social and technological factors that shape how the fashion industry can become sustainable in the future. Students will study the following topics: current culture of consumption, real-life case studies, the future of sustainable fashion and more.