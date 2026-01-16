Fashion sparks growth amidst storm Goretti

The UK retail sector began the first full tracking week of 2026 with a resilient +3.76% increase in total like-for-like (LFL) sales. This growth, while measured against a solid +6.76% base from the previous year, was primarily driven by a resurgence in the fashion and homewares segments, which both recorded positive outcomes across physical and digital channels.

Fashion emerged as a standout performer, with total LFL sales rising by +6.21%. This represents the category’s third positive outcome in the past five weeks, signaling a steady recovery following a challenging end to 2025. The growth was particularly explosive in the digital space; non-store fashion sales jumped by +11.76%, marking their third straight week of double-digit growth.

This online surge proved essential as the UK was gripped by extreme winter weather. Storm Goretti brought a brutal arctic blast, with temperatures plummeting to -10 °C alongside widespread snow, ice, and severe gusts. These conditions inevitably deterred physical shopping, causing overall footfall to slip by -3.7%. High streets bore the brunt of the weather with a -5.2% drop in traffic, while shopping centres and retail parks saw declines of -2.8% and -1.6% respectively.

Despite the "big chill" outside, physical stores managed to stay in the green. Store fashion sales edged up by +2.90%, marking a third consecutive week of growth for the channel. While total store LFL sales grew more modestly at +1.90%, the resilience of fashion suggests that shoppers are actively seeking out new collections or winter essentials despite the hazardous travel conditions. As the sector navigates the early weeks of 2026, the combination of robust online demand and steady in-store interest in fashion provides a hopeful foundation amidst the freezing temperatures.