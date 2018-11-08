Fashion wholesaler secures funding to support expansion

Leicestershire-based wholesale supplier of fashion knitwear, BHM International, has secured 3 million pounds in funding from HSBC, which it plans to use to support its international expansion to open new supply links across the globe.

BHM International, which designs women’s knitwear for UK retailers including Primark, Tesco, Asos and River Island from its sampling facility and warehouse in Fleckney, Leicestershire, currently sources production from factories in Romania, Turkey, Bangladesh and China.

In a statement, the wholesaler said that the funding from HSBC will allow the business to open additional supply links across Asia and Europe, as it looks to increase stock control and tap into new European trade markets including France and Germany.

Mark Wilkinson, managing director at BHM International, said: “Our customers demand an ever-increasing range of original, innovative and cutting-edge knitwear designs. The new funding package puts us in a great position to meet this demand. It will also allow us to move into new markets as we look to grow our business.”

Roger Pratt, HSBC UK area director for corporate banking in the East Midlands, added: “HSBC connects British businesses to international opportunities. BHM International is an ambitious business that is looking to grow on the global stage and we were perfectly placed to provide BHM with the support it needed.”