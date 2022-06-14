Fashionette appoints Georg Hesse as the company’s new CEO

The supervisory board of Fashionette AG has appointed Georg Hesse as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO).

Hesse, the company said in a release, is a highly experienced e-commerce leader, who combines a track record of driving growth and scaling business with an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and innovation.

“Georg has considerable e-commerce experience in publicly traded companies and a consistent track record of delivering exceptional results. He brings a passion for building winning teams and creating a customer-centric culture while driving innovation and delivering against operational goals,” said Stefan Schütze, chairman of the company’s supervisory board.

Most recently, he was vice president at Thrasio, a global consumer goods company specialising in buying and scaling brands on the Amazon marketplace and one of the largest Amazon sellers globally. Hesse was responsible for building Thrasio’s European and Indian businesses and was a member of the global executive team.

Prior to this, Hesse was CEO of HolidayCheck Group AG, one of Europe’s leading digital firms for recreational holidays. In his role, he transformed the group into a modern technology and travel company, implementing a customer-centric vision and focused market strategy that helped turn around the group to achieve double-digit sales growth and positive cash flow.

He started his e-commerce career as part of the founding team of Amazon Germany, where he spent 16 years and became a director of home living, home & major appliances and toys.

“I am very pleased to join Fashionette AG as of July 1. The potential is enormous and together with Thomas Buhl and the well-established team we will successfully develop the company, inspire our customers with our services and convince our shareholders with good results,” added Hesse.