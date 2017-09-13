Fashionette launches revamped UK website

London - Online luxury handbag retailer Fashionette has relaunched its new UK website this week. The revamped webshop, which follows on from a successful relaunch in Germany this year, features a new design look and improved usability.

The relaunched website has been designed to integrate products with expanded editorial content, for example, the new online catalog aims to inspire users by offering the newest looks, styles, and trend. The revamped web shop is fully optimised for mobile devices, as users are now able to zoom in to view products in closer detail and read detailed style notes on each product.

¨The new shop design is a way to address our customers on a more emotional level. Our customers can now experience the stories behind our designers and trend inspirations whilst shopping their favorite brands," explains Dr. Sebastian Siebert, co-founder at Fashionette. In addition, Fashionette is set to roll-out its renewed design across all its online platforms in Europe later this year.

The UK website relaunch comes not long after Fashionette was awarded the Shop Usability Award 2017, under the accessories, gifts and lifestyle category at the eCommerce awards. "We are impressed with such a new and innovative concept, which isn’t a usual standard for e-tailers," commented Shop Usability Award initiator, Johannes Altmann, Fashionette winning the award. "Fashionette pays extra attention to its customers' emotions and the editorial content which follows."

Photo: Fashionette