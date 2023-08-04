Fashionette moves headquarters to a smaller place to save cost

Fashionette AG has decided to relocate the company's headquarters in Düsseldorf as part of its cost and efficiency program.

As of August 10, 2023, the company will move into a building addressed “Am Falder 4, 40589 Düsseldorf” and will offer employees a new workplace.

"The previous building of the company's headquarters could not be used any further for several reasons, so we are now moving into a smaller space, which is significantly more cost-effective and will save the company costs in the long term," said Dominik Benner, CEO of Fashionette AG.

Likewise, as part of the cost and efficiency program, the Berlin location was relocated, a new space was rented in Berlin-Mitte from September 1, 2023, and the previous location was given up in a shared office.

The company has already closed the smart watches and beauty business units earlier and made internal cost cuts in the areas of marketing, material costs, and investments.