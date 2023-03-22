Fashionette to discontinue beauty division to save costs

Fashionette AG has decided to discontinue the beauty division as part of the efficiency and cost reduction program, against the background of the low sales volume and the negative contribution to earnings to date.

As a result, in the 2023 financial year, the company said in a statement, it will be included in the reporting under the item discontinued operations until it is finally discontinued. The reclassification will be taken into account in the forthcoming forecast for the 2023 financial year.

Fashionette AG plans to publish the final results for the 2022 financial year on April 28, 2023.