Fashion’s winning sales streak ends as arctic chill hits high street

The UK retail sector faced a harsh reality check this week as total like-for-like (LFL) sales plunged by -7.74%. This represents the sharpest decline since the beginning of 2025 and stands in stark contrast to the robust +10.74% growth recorded during the same period last year. A sudden and dramatic shift in weather—from mild, settled spring conditions to a cold and unsettled spell—was the primary catalyst for a week that saw sales sink across all categories and channels.

For the fashion sector, the week marked a significant turning point. Total fashion LFLs fell by -4.05%, ending a period of relative resilience. Most notably, store fashion sales saw an abrupt end to a remarkable twelve-week streak of consecutive growth. The category fell by -5.58% in-store, proving that even the most consistent performers are not immune to the combined pressure of a high year-on-year base and discouraging weather.

Digital channels offered no sanctuary, as non-store fashion sales also declined by -5.17%. This downward trend was mirrored across the broader retail landscape, with total non-store LFLs dropping by -8.02%.

The impact of the "spring chill" was most evident in footfall data, which hit its lowest point since the start of the year. Overall foot traffic fell by -5.4%, with the high street suffering a severe -7.7% decline. Shopping centres also struggled, seeing a -5.3% drop, while retail parks remained the most stable, albeit still down by -0.7%.

As retailers navigate this unsettled period, the end of fashion's three-month growth streak serves as a reminder of how closely the sector remains tied to the unpredictable British climate. After a record-breaking start to 2026, the industry will be looking for a return to milder temperatures to reignite consumer interest in spring collections.