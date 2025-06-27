FashionUnited expands to 100 countries

FashionUnited is set to significantly expand its global footprint, adding 60 countries to its platform in the coming months. By the end of this year, this expansion will enable over 80% of fashion professionals worldwide to access industry news, job vacancies, and essential data in their own country and language.

This significant expansion is the result of over 25 years of online experience and the latest breakthroughs in in-house developed technology and AI. It allows FashionUnited to further extend its mission of making the fashion industry more efficient and transparent.

In a rapidly changing world where the line between real and fake news is increasingly blurred, it's crucial to have reliable sources. This is precisely what FashionUnited stands for: the company offers verified news and legitimate job opportunities. It connects buyers with brands, and professionals with the right employers in the fashion industry.

The selection of the new countries aligns with the presence of international players in fashion, optimizing synergy. Interested in growing with FashionUnited in specific countries? Email grow@fashionunited.com for more information.

About FashionUnited: FashionUnited is the industry's trusted online global network for B2B news, market insights, B2B marketplace and jobs. Established in 1998, this independent platform is the go-to destination for a broad range of information and services connecting the global fashion community. With an innovative media network of journalists active all over the world, the latest business intelligence and content is delivered to over 1 million users. With over 100.000 news articles and more than 100.000 jobs published annually, on top of extensive industry data, FashionUnited aims to help make the industry more efficient and transparent.