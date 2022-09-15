FashionUnited’s new Product Database saving partners time and money

The growing digitalization in the fashion and accessories industry urges brands and retailers to optimize the process of product data management to better compete in the omnichannel world. Today’s complexities in the data requirements from various platforms and retailers in terms of formats, reveal lack of collaboration and efficiency. FashionUnited has developed a tool for the product database to enhance the standards in the fashion industry, enabling timely and accurate exchange of complete standardized data - saving money and workforce.

This new product database operates in a simple way: Partner brands of FashionUnited provide product information that is collected in the system. It then automatically sorts and converts the raw product data into a unified format and returns this standardized data to the brand owner, who can then share it with their retail partners. That’s it!

Specific information including type, fabric, color, size, and the product code amongst other crucial information is added to the database, enabling the retailers to easily retrieve the optimized data to use for various purposes. Therefore, preventing retailers from spending significant time collecting and verifying information from different sources. FashionUnited’s tool ensures accurate, and complete statistics in synchronizing formats, and it makes the front-end section of the product database easier for consumers to compare the products using logical filtering.

With the introduction of our database, FashionUnited has ultimately created a platform to efficiently store and share product data. Over 200.000 items are added each season, which continuously optimizes the development of AI and enhances the system’s accuracy. As one of the largest independent and international B2B networks in the fashion industry, FashionUnited connects more than 1 million fashion professionals monthly, helping make the industry more efficient and transparent. As of now the tool is free of service for FashionUnited members and retailers worldwide to use.

For more information contact FashionUnited catalog@fashionunited.com