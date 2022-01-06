Fashwire and Glosswire donate to Virgil Abloh’s Post Modern Scholarship Fund

Fashion and beauty marketplaces Fashwire and Glosswire have both committed to donating to the late Virgil Abloh’s Post-Modern Scholarship Fund.

Throughout December 2021, Glosswire donated one dollar for every download of its app to the foundation, with its sister company, Fashwire, set to do the same for the entire month of January 2022. The donations look to support the philanthropic cause in honour of Abloh’s legacy.

The designer’s Post-Modern Scholarship Fund was established in 2020, in a partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, and aims to support students of academic promise from Black, African-American or African descent. Alongside scholarships, recipients of the fund will also be given access to career support and mentoring.

“It was unequivocally clear to me what Fashwire and Glosswire would do in terms of a philanthropic call to action after the untimely passing of Virgil Abloh in November 2021,” commented Kimberly Carney, the two platforms’ CEO and founder, in a release.

She added: “Abloh’s passing was not only a loss to our community at large on the fashion stage but his deep commitment to philanthropy and our shared mission to not only create financial, professional and educational opportunities, but mentorships for promising young students made this continued commitment a natural fit.”