Fast fashion law: discussions to resume in parliament

Paris - More than two years after a bill to curb the rise of “fast fashion”, epitomised by the giant Shein, was adopted by the National Assembly, its progress will resume in parliament. A highly anticipated meeting has been scheduled for next week.

Adopted by MPs in March 2024 and then by the Senate in June 2025, the bill from Horizons MP Anne-Cécile Violland was subsequently sent to the European Commission to assess its compliance with European law.

The EU executive opposed the text on several points, leading to lengthy discussions with the French government. This delayed the convening of a joint committee (CMP), a necessary next step for the bill to be passed by parliament. Several associations expressed outrage at the deadlock.

This meeting between MPs and senators, which must result in an agreed text between the two chambers, has finally been scheduled for June 17, Violland announced on Friday. The government has confirmed this information.

"France has responded firmly and with reasoned arguments to the European Commission's observations," the MP stated in a press release. "The CMP will be the precise opportunity to find a robust, ambitious wording that is compatible with the European legal framework," she added.

The bill introduces a whole range of tools to limit the rapidly expanding phenomenon of “fast fashion”, this ultra-ephemeral fashion, through measures such as an advertising ban and financial penalties.

"This law must finally distinguish, in our legislation, between companies that have chosen the ecological transition (...) and those that continue to thrive on a destructive model – for the planet, for our health, and for French textile jobs," stressed Anne-Cécile Violland.

If a compromise text is approved in the CMP, it will still need to be adopted by both chambers for the law to be definitively passed.