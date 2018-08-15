Fat Face posts 7.4 percent annual sales growth

Hampshire-based clothing retailer Fat Face has posted an increase of 7.4 percent in its annual sales to 238.4 million pounds (303 million dollars) in the 52 weeks to June 2, 2018 with a like-for-like growth of 4.9 percent, reports Yorkshire Post, quoting a company statement.

Fat Face’s Chief executive Officer, Anthony Thompson said in the statement: “The current retail environment remains difficult and there appears to be no prospect of conditions improving in the short term.”

Online sales, contributing around 20 percent to the total revenue at FatFace, increased 11.8 percent year-on-year. The company’s EBITDA rose 5.6 percent to 30.2 million pounds for the year under review. Fat Face operates around 216 stores in the UK and 17 in international markets. The company opened five new stores in the US and plans to continue its retail network expansion this year.