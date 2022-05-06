FatFace creates new COO position, appoints Mark Wright

British lifestyle brand FatFace has announced that it has promoted Mark Wright to its newly established position of chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Wright, who was previously the retailer’s global operations director, initially took on the responsibility of all stores and people when he joined the company back in 2019. His role extended to also include oversight of FatFace’s digital-first strategy and customer experience.

In a release, FatFace said Wright will continue with these responsibilities in his new role, as well as adding a focus on supply chain and logistics and overseeing the warehouse distribution network.

“I am delighted that Mark has agreed to take on his position,” said Will Crumbie, FatFace’s CEO. “Mark’s passion for people, joined up customer thinking and collaborative leadership style have been an integral part in the success of both FatFace’s growth and its operational resilience throughout the pandemic. He is a key member of the leadership team and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

The news follows FatFace’s most recent trading results, in January 2022, for which it reported an increase in sales in both the first half of the year and over the Christmas period.