FatFace expands into Germany via Zalando

FatFace has entered the German market through a new partnership with e-commerce platform Zalando. The launch reflects the British brand’s ongoing strategy to build up its international multichannel offering.

FatFace’s womenswear and menswear collections will now be available to shop on Zalando’s German site, alongside its premium womenswear line, ‘Copper & Black’. Over the coming months, the brand is also planning to grow the selection into other categories like accessories and footwear.

FatFace has continued to expand over recent years since its takeover by British retail giant Next. This latest step reaffirms an initial mission to help FatFace gain momentum in both the UK and abroad.

In a statement, FatFace’s head of partners, Alexandra Dalwood, said the company was pleased to come into contact with a new audience in Germany, adding: “Early interest has been very encouraging, and we’re excited to see how our high-quality clothing resonates with Zalando’s German customers.”

FatFace reported strong trading in the first half of the current financial year, during which full-price sales rose 6.6 percent. Trading via Zalando is also expected to remain strong heading into autumn, and could therefore contribute to the brand’s digital presence, which now accounts for 36 percent of its total revenue.

In the future, the company intends to continue growing this side of the business by launching into other markets across Europe. For retail, meanwhile, it revealed plans to open new locations across the UK and Ireland, as well as carrying out a refresh of existing stores and trialling new formats.