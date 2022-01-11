FatFace reports H1, Christmas sales above pre-pandemic levels

FatFace has reported an increase in sales in both the first half of the year and over the important Christmas trading period to above pre-pandemic levels. In the six months to November 27, the British brand saw its sales increase to 125 million pounds - 4 percent higher than the same period in 2019, and 58 percent higher than 2020. The company said its investment in digital transformation bore fruit, with digital sales coming it at 48 million pounds - up 61 percent compared to two years earlier, and up 32 percent from a year earlier. The company’s digital mix has now reached 38 percent, up from 25 percent two years ago. FatFace added that its EBITDA returned to pre-pandemic levels, with a positive net cash position. US business shines Chief executive Will Crumbie said the company’s “focus on digital transformation” combined with a “highly productive store estate” helped the company’s profitability return “to more normalised levels”. He added that the company’s US business “continued to grow strongly and gives us a great platform for future growth”. The business also reported a 22 percent increase in sales during the important Christmas trading period from a year earlier. The most popular product categories included knitwear and nightwear. Crumbie said: “As we look ahead, we will continue to execute our digital-first strategy. We are on track and momentum is with us - we have a fantastic brand, a strong ESG agenda, and product ranges for the whole family to live life in.”