FatFace set to make first move into Canada

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, FatFace has revealed plans to enter the Canadian market, with its first store in the region set to open in Ontario.

The announcement is linked to the brand’s growing presence in North America, in which it currently operates 24 stores in the US across nine states.

Its Canadian store opening is currently planned for the end of April 2023, with an initial focus on Ontario before it expands further afield.

According to FatFace’s release, the retailer is committed to opening up six stores in the country within the 12 months following its first launch.

Canadian-based customers will also be able to purchase products online.

Next to its entry into Canada, FatFace has also said it is planning to open a further eight stores per year in North America, with Michigan to be the newest location the brand hopes to expand into during 2023.

In its release, Will Crumble, CEO of FatFace, said: “This is a really exciting time for FatFace and an important milestone for the business.

“Over the last six years we’ve developed a successful and profitable business in the US with a brand that really resonates with the North American consumer.

“Customers love the brand story, premium quality products and the price point. The next stage of growth is replicating this model with careful, thought through expansion into Canada.”