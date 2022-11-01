FatFace to launch live shopping channel via website

As the holiday season approaches, FatFace is preparing to unveil a live shopping channel on its website as part of its efforts to expand on its digital-first focus.

Launching November 3, the initiative will put an emphasis on the British brand’s peak products, with episodes to also include styling tips, gift wrapping ideas and advice on updating garments.

The videos will be presented by FatFace’s head of womenswear design Jo Collins, alongside influencers, with the series to release over the course of the peak period in the lead up to christmas.

Powered by Go Instore, each episode can be viewed by shoppers live, who can then purchase products from the video via the retailer’s online website.

In a release, FatFace’s marketing and brand communications director, Keely Stocker, said: “At FatFace we’re always looking for innovative ways to engage with our customers – whether that be in store or online – and live shopping has seen a real surge recently.

“Customers love our brand and our product, and this is an exciting opportunity to bring both to life in a digital way.”

The live shopping experience builds on FatFace’s efforts to implement its digital-first transformation strategy, in which it is aiming to reach a sales mix of 60 percent digital over the next five years.